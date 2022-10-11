 

Exley Helps Lead Keystone to Another Win; The Two Owens Lead Redbank Valley Soccer to Victory

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

IMG_5404KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Leah Exley had 16 kills and Emma Plummer pitched in another 12 kills as Keystone outlasted Punxsutawney, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 25-17, on Monday night to move to 14-1 on the season.

Exley also had 15 digs and two aces for the Panthers.

Libero Kennedy Kaye led Keystone with 26 digs and also had two aces. Reagan Mays and Natalie Bowser each had 16 assists.

Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Sam Griebel and Ciara Toven each had seven kills for Punxsutawney.

The Chucks also received 19 assists and 25 digs from Danielle Griebel and 17 digs from Sydney Hoffman.

SLIPPERY ROCK 3, KARNS CITY 3 — Ava Fox had 13 kills and 16 digs, but the Gremlins dropped this 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 decision to the Rockets.

Natalie Hess contributed seven kills and two blocks, Kendall Ritzert had 10 assists and five digs and Nicole Taylor had 13 digs for Karns City.

BOYS SOCCER

Owen Clouse added three more goals to his total and Owen Harmon also found the net twice as Redbank Valley downed St. Marys, 5-1.

Caleb Root and Ty Carrier each had two assists for the Bulldogs, who improved in 10-1-1.


