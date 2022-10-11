Featured Local Job: Non-CDL Drivers

Heeter Lumber currently has openings for Non-CDL Drivers at their Knox location.

This position starts immediately. Primary duties are to load and deliver customer orders including lumber and building materials, as well as assist with sales inside the store.

Stop in for an application or apply on Indeed.

Responsibilities:

Greeting and assisting customers

Loading customer orders

Operating forklift loader

Preparing customer custom-cut orders

Collecting and verify delivery instructions

Driving truck to the designated job site for unloading

Registering transactions involving the sale of and/or return of merchandise

Assisting with pricing, stocking, marking, bagging of merchandise and physical inventory counts as needed

Skills:

Valid Drivers License

Salary Range: Up to $16.00 based on experience.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.