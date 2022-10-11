Immaculate Conception Students Invite Community to Join in for Turkey Bingo

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Students at Immaculate Conception School in Clarion are preparing for a favorite local event: Turkey Bingo!

(Pictured: Immaculate Conception students showing off Turkey Bingo flyers.)

Turkey Bingo will be held on three separate evenings – November 7, November 14, and November 21 – at 6:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center on Main Street in Clarion.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

The community is invited join in for games, concessions, fun, and big prizes.

