Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Immaculate Conception Students Invite Community to Join in for Turkey Bingo

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

249938901_551975282769176_3375309446131939401_nCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Students at Immaculate Conception School in Clarion are preparing for a favorite local event: Turkey Bingo!

(Pictured: Immaculate Conception students showing off Turkey Bingo flyers.)

Turkey Bingo will be held on three separate evenings – November 7, November 14, and November 21 – at 6:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center on Main Street in Clarion.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

The community is invited join in for games, concessions, fun, and big prizes.

