Janice L. Tascarella, 89, of East Brady, passed away at Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Born June 7, 1933, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Earl F. and Mildred I. (Mitchell) Yates.

She graduated from Union Joint High School.

She had various jobs before finally settling on being a beautician and a homemaker.

She was a Brownie, Girl Scout and Boy Scout troop leader when her children were younger.

She loved to craft and create.

Janice would start thinking about making Halloween costumes months before she needed to.

She had a good sense of humor and was always ready to have fun and go shopping.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Salvatore “Sam” Tascarella.

Together they made a great team.

She would come up with ideas and he would build just about anything.

Janice is survived by her five children, Patricia Tascarella of Pittsburgh, Kelly McNaughton, Kevin Tascarella and Kirk Tascarella all of East Brady and Kenna (Kristen) Tascarella of Butler.

Completing the family circle are grandchildren, Tory McNaughton, Tai McNaughton (Mark) and Giovani Tascarella.

Also, her sister Joy Rhodes, brother Jay Yates, and in laws Frank and Donna Tascarella, plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

All services for Janice L. Tascarella will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., East Brady, PA.

The Tascarella family asks that donations be made in Janice’s name to the East Brady Ambulance, PO Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028

