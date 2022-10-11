Lavinia Anne “Vinnie” Lehman, 100, of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, October 10, 2022, following a brief illness.

She was born in Donora, Washington County, Pennsylvania on February 1, 1922 to the late Rowland H. and Margaret (Arner) Lewis.

She attended schools in Clarion.

In her earlier years, she attended Rockland United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.

She was currently attending Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City where she had been a member for more than seventy years.

She attended Bible studies there, served as a Sunday school teacher, and sang in the choir and enjoyed singing duets with her husband.

She served on numerous church committees over the years.

Vinnie served as a Girl Scout leader, helped with Meals on Wheels, and was a volunteer at the Oil City Hospital.

She knitted more than one hundred sweaters for the Guidepost Knitting Project.

She enjoyed traveling and loved summer fishing trips to Lake Dore in Canada with her family.

She enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida where she and her husband made many friends.

Vinnie was an avid reader.

Mrs. Lehman worked in the cafeteria for many years at the Seventh Street Elementary School in Oil City.

She was married in Clarion on July 18, 1939 to Paul F. Lehman, and he preceded her in death in October 2001.

She is survived by a son, Frederick R. Lehman and his wife Bobbe of Butler; and a daughter, Barbara J. Dittman and her husband Gary of Shippenville; and seven grandchildren: Teresa Anne Borland Shaderline and husband Craig of Newell, West Virginia and their children Kayla and Cody; Michael F. Borland and wife Penny of Rockland and their children Nahtanha, Nathan, Tierney, and Emily; Douglas P. Borland and wife Lisa of Fort Mill, South Carolina and their sons Tyler and Justin; Christopher A. Lehman and wife Amy of Butler and their son Philip; Keith F. Lehman and wife Tammy of Butler and their daughters Emma and Audrey; Larissa M. Dittman Franchella and husband John of Plains, PA and their sons Nate and Nolan; and Rebecca L. Dittman Hilderhoff and husband Dan of Pittsburgh and their sons Isaac and Owen.

Also surviving are numerous great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including Millie and Rose, who she enjoyed talking to daily.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis L. Lehman and his wife Joanne and their son Nathan A. Lehman who died in 1999; a daughter, Margaret A. “Peggy” Borland and her husband Frank; and her brother, Rowland A. “Perry” Lewis and his wife Gracie.

Visitation will be held Wednesday (Oct. 12) from 7-9 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

Additional visitation will be held Thursday (Oct. 13) from 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave. in Oil City, where a funeral service will follow Thursday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ronald J. Geisler, church pastor, officiating.

Private interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Vinnie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Venango County VNA and Hospice services, especially Phyllis and Joyce.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, PO Box 381, Seneca PA 16346; Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave., Oil City PA 16301; Venango County VNA/Hospice Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin PA 16323; or Oil City Library, 2 Central Ave., Oil City PA 16301.

To express online condolences to Vinnie’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

