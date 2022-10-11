Mayfest Community Association Donates Fun Run 5K Proceeds to Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Mayfest Community Association donated this year’s Fun Run 5K proceeds to the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department.

(Pictured above: Mark Beichner, Stacy Siegel, Pauley Hargenrader, Darla and Sara Smerkar, Julie Smerkar, WTVFD Fire Chief Shane Smerkar, and WTVFD President Andrew Gilara.)

Mark Beichner, Stacy Siegel, and Pauley Hargenrader, representatives from the Mayfest Community Association 2022 Fun Run 5K, presented a check for $4,000.00 to the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department at their October meeting.

The proceeds were donated for the benefit of the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department in memory of Doug Smerkar.

Doug passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the age of 63 surrounded by his family at home.

He was very active with the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department for 46 years. He held many positions with the department during that time including fire chief.

Each year, the not-for-profit Mayfest Community Association Fun Run 5K is held in memory or in honor of a local resident with the proceeds donated to a local cause.

