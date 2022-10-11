Patricia “Patty” Ann Lockwood, a lifetime resident of Oil City, passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at The Caring Place Nursing Home in Franklin, PA.

She had been suffering with arterial disease and then contracted Covid 19 before her death.

In recent months, she had become a resident of The Caring Place Nursing Home.

She was born Patricia Ann Hilton on March 7th, 1932, in Oil City.

She was the daughter of the late Arthur Hilton and Lillian Vanderhoff-Hilton.

Also, Patricia was preceded in death by her older brothers, Harold Hilton of Dayton, Ohio and James Hilton who passed away shortly after birth.

Patricia was a 1949 graduate of Oil City High School and a 1950 graduate of Welsh’s Business College.

Upon her graduation, in June 1950, she was employed as a secretary in the accounting department at the Wolf’s Head Oil Refining Company located in Oil City.

She also worked part-time as a store clerk in the local JC Penney Company department store.

She enjoyed working and the downtown atmosphere of the successful little hometown, as those years were the prime years as an Oil City resident.

She later, in September 1957, resigned from her positions to raise a family and continued to be a homemaker for the rest of her life.

On February 10, 1951, she was married to the love of her life, Charles E. Lockwood in the Oil City Christ Episcopal Church by the Reverend Thomas Small.

Charles preceded her in death in July 2009.

They had celebrated over 58 years of marriage and 60 years together.

Patricia was a follower of Jesus Christ and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church located in Oil City.

Patricia loved and enjoyed her family and friends.

She loved to talk over the phone to encourage and keep up with her friends and family and especially her childhood girlfriends over the years.

She also enjoyed sending cards and letters to her family and friends that she loved so dearly.

She enjoyed watching Christian television including her favorite minister, Jimmy Swaggart.

She also enjoyed watching old movies and TV shows that were mostly made in the 1940’s and 1950’s.

As a resident of The Caring Place, she participated in many of the activities; attended Chapel Services on Sundays and also enjoyed encouraging the other residents to participate.

She always expressed her appreciation for the staff members who helped her during her day.

She also enjoyed the friendship and small talk with the staff and Chaplain Mark.

She had a kind word to share with everyone.

She is loved and survived by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with the Rev. John E. Bower, III, a friend of the family, officiating.

A private burial will take place in Grove Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate a Gideon bible(s) in her name by going to www.sendtheword.com through the Gideons International ministry website or by using the cards in your local Funeral Home display case.

As an alternative, you may choose to make your donation to Abba Christian Counseling Center, 249 Grove City Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057. www.abbaministriescounselingcenter.com.

The Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

