Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on September 25 on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township, Venango County, at 2:29 p.m. on Sunday, September 25.

Police say a 2012 Kia Sportage driven by 24-year-old Sierra M. Eckert, of Hermitage, was traveling west on I-80 in the left-hand lane when she lost control of the vehicle due to rainy conditions and water on the roadway.

Eckert’s vehicle traveled into the right lane of travel and struck a 2018 Dodge Journey operated by 31-year-old Brittany N. Rupp, of Kent, Ohio. Rupp’s vehicle then struck the guide rail and entered into the grassy median. Eckert’s vehicle also entered the median.

Eckert was not injured. It is unknown if she was using a seat belt.

Rupp and her four passengers—identified as 31-year-old Amanda N. Pitts, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; 82-year-old Andrew M. Grohe, of Ravenna, Ohio; 52-year-old Anna B. Dorsey, of Ravenna, Ohio; and a one-year-old female child—were not injured. All occupants were using a seat belt.

According to police, Eckert was issued a traffic citation.

Franklin-based State Police were assisted on scene by Bert’s Auto Services and Hovis Truck Services.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.