Richard Lyman Greenawalt, 83, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

Born August 15, 1939, in Rimersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Lyman and Dorothy Greenawalt.

Richard graduated from Union High School, Class of 1957.

Following graduation, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country, stationed in Japan during the Vietnam era.

Richard was married to the love of his life, Pauline (Lucas) Greenawalt for 50 years.

They settled in East Brady, PA for the past 44 years.

Richard was a member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Brady’s Bend.

He was employed by PennDot for 7 years and then worked for Penreco in Karns City, PA for 30 years, from which he retired.

Richard enjoyed watching his children play sports when they were younger and loved cheering on his home teams of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.

He enjoyed going on bus trips and spending time with his family.

He had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed making others laugh.

Family and friends that were fortunate to know Richard, were truly blessed.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline (Lucas) Greenawalt, whom he married June 17, 1972; three children, Deborah Byerly and her husband Michael of East Brady, Brad Greenawalt and his wife Monica (Magnani) Greenawalt of East Brady, Bryan Greenawalt and his wife Mandy (Sarver) Greenawalt of Butler; two siblings, Edward Greenawalt of Rimersburg and Judy Burns of Texas.

Also surviving is one sister in law, Paula (Lewis) Lucas of Brady’s Bend, seven grandchildren, Kaley, Brody, Delcan, Fontaine, Braden, Rozina and Shavon, 2 great grandchildren, Kyle and Finn and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Preston and James, 4 sisters, Helen, Jean, Lois, and Betty and a brother in law, Paul Lucas.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. Patrick Church, Brady’s Bend, with Rev. Victor Baguna officiating.

Military Honors and Burial in St. Eusebius Cemetery will follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., East Brady.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, those who wish to remember Richard in a special way, may make a donation to the East Brady Area Ambulance Service, PO Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028

To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.

