Ruth A. Freeman, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on October 28, 1930, in Venango County, to the late C. Lewis and Bernice (Heffernan) Osborne.

Ruth graduated with Rocky Grove High School’s Class of 1949.

She married Mead Clair Robinson, Jr. on August 29, 1953. Mead preceded her in death on June 9, 1981.

She later married Paul R. Freeman on December 13, 1997, he preceded her in death on March 31, 2022.

Ruth was employed by McCrory as Office Supervisor for many years.

She went on to work for Franklin Credit Union as a Clerk where she retired in 1996.

She was an active member of the1st Baptist Church; where she served on the Board of Trustees, as a Sunday School Teacher, and helped with AWANA’s Club as her health permitted.

In her spare time she enjoyed painting and ceramics and making flower arrangements.

In her younger years, she loved to go square dancing.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory is her daughter, Sandra Lee Dulaney and her husband, Kevin of Franklin; her stepdaughter, Linda O’Roark of Sarasota, FL; her grandchildren, Heidi Siler, Mead Charles Robinson, Jr., Scott Robinson, Stephanie Lehman and her husband, Philip, and Michael Dulaney all of Franklin; her step-granddaughter, Patty O’Roark of New York; her great-grandchildren, Jordan Siler, Brandon Siler, Andrew Lehman, Isabella Lehman, and Jemma Miller; her sisters, Sylvia “Sue” Beightol and her husband, John of Cooperstown and Lois Bingman of Franklin and her sisters-in-law, Patricia Osborn of Franklin, Jacquie Robinson of Parma, OH, and Ruth Dillie and her husband, Jack of NJ.

In addition to her parents and her first and second husbands, Ruth is preceded in death by her son, Mead Charles Robinson, Sr.; her daughter-in-law, Debra Robinson; her brothers, Oakley Osborne (Kathryn) and Paul Osborn; her brothers-in-law, Robert Robinson (June) and Carl Bingman; and her sister-in-law, Shirley M. Robinson.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October, 13, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 11 am to 1 pm.

Funeral services for Ruth will be held immediately following the visitation at the funeral home at 1 pm with her nephew, Pastor Jeff Bingman, of New Beginnings Church, officiating.

Ruth will be laid to rest on Graham Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ruth’s memory to the Frog Program c/o East Grove United Methodist Church, 1167 Belmar Road, Franklin, PA 16323 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Ruth’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com..

