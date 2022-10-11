SPONSORED: Choose Deer Creek Winery for Your Holiday Party!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The last quarter of 2022 is just around the corner, and that means the holidays are coming fast! It’s a great time for companies to take a moment to reflect on the year and thank staff members for a job well done.
It used to be that companies had big elaborate gatherings, but things have changed. Companies have to cut corners in many ways, and everyone is crunched for time to plan a party – let alone pay for it.
It doesn’t have to be elaborate or extensive, but it does require a little thought and a lot of time. You want your Christmas party to be special and memorable, so let Deer Creek Winery do the planning for you.
The new office party trend is during the day rather than in the evening or on the weekend so choosing a winery is the perfect fit!
Choose Deer Creek Winery for your holiday party, and give Stephanie a call at 814-354-7392.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
