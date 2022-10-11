 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Choose Deer Creek Winery for Your Holiday Party!

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

pexels-picjumbocom-225224 (1)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The last quarter of 2022 is just around the corner, and that means the holidays are coming fast! It’s a great time for companies to take a moment to reflect on the year and thank staff members for a job well done.

It used to be that companies had big elaborate gatherings, but things have changed. Companies have to cut corners in many ways, and everyone is crunched for time to plan a party – let alone pay for it.

It doesn’t have to be elaborate or extensive, but it does require a little thought and a lot of time. You want your Christmas party to be special and memorable, so let Deer Creek Winery do the planning for you.

The new office party trend is during the day rather than in the evening or on the weekend so choosing a winery is the perfect fit!

Choose Deer Creek Winery for your holiday party, and give Stephanie a call at 814-354-7392.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.

deer-creek-front-door


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.