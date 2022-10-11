SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber Bargain Outlet to Close for the Season on October 15
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Heeter Lumber’s Bargain Outlet will close for the season, on Saturday, October 15, and will reopen next spring.
Stop in and find great deals on items to finish those fall and winter projects. You will find a large variety of new materials and construction items at a fraction of the retail price.
Buy new windows, doors, siding, hardware and unique signs.
Bargain Outlet will be open Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Heeter Lumber now has locations in Knox, Rimersburg, Sligo, New Bethlehem, and Emlenton to better serve all your home improvement, landscaping, construction, and REDI-MIX concrete needs.
New Bethlehem
402 W. Broad Street
New Bethlehem, Pa 16242
Monday through Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Rimersburg
851 Main Street
Rimersburg, Pa 16248
Monday through Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Sligo
101 Shorb Street
Sligo, Pa 16255
Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox
507 E. State Street
Knox, Pa 16232
Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Emlenton
309 Main Street
Emlenton, Pa 1637
Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
