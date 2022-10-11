State Police Calls: Theft from Area Camp Remains Under Investigation

CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Theft from President Township Camp Remains Under Investigation

Franklin-based State Police received a call reporting that someone had stolen wood from a victim’s property on Maple Road in President Township, Venango County.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the victim cut trees down to build a camp and was going to use the wood to heat the camp, but the wood had been stolen.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between January 1, 2022, and August 27, 2022.

The victim is a 55-year-old New Castle man.

The stolen wood is valued at $1,000.00.

This case remains under investigation.

Emlenton Man Faces Retail Theft Charge

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed a non-traffic citation against 68-year-old Dennis Rea Buzard, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on October 9.

Buzard faces a summary count of Retail Theft – Take Merchandise.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Friday, September 23, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Court officials are awaiting a plea from Buzard, according to court documents.

