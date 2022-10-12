The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light south wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 3am, then showers after 3am. Low around 53. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 61. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers before 8pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

