Area Teen Loses Control of Vehicle, Collides Head-On With Tree

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a crash in which an area teen lost control of her vehicle and slammed head-on into a tree on October 1.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened at 1:28 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, on Saint Joe Road, in Oakland Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2014 Ford Focus driven by 18-year-old Taryn S. Scherer, of Chicora, was negotiating a left curve on Saint Joe Road when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree head on.

Scherer was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Rumbaugh Towing.

According to police, Scherer was issued a traffic warning.

PSP Butler released the above report on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

