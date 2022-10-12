Case Against Local Man Facing Over 1,100 Child Porn Charges Waived for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A case against a Shippenville man who is facing over 1,100 child pornography-related charges in Clarion County was waived for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 39-year-old Thomas Joseph Manno were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, October 11:

– Photograph/film/depict on Computer Sex Act – Knowingly Depicts on Computer, Photo, Etc, Felony 2 (100 counts)



– Child Pornography, Felony 3 (1000 counts)– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/guardian/other Commits Offense, Felony 3– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $200,000.00 cash bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on July 19, 2022, Clarion-based State Police were contacted by a detective with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office out of Texas on Tuesday, June 21, around 2:00 p.m.

The information provided to PSP Clarion outlined an active investigation of the production and dissemination of child pornography from the residence of Thomas Manno, located along Black Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

An active arrest warrant was issued by the Honorable 359th Judicial District Court of Montgomery County, Texas, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography.

Upon receipt of the information provided, a search warrant for media and related devices used for the production and storage of Child Pornography was applied for and approved by Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter, the complaint states.

Clarion-based State Police were tasked to assist the U.S. Marshal Service in executing the aforementioned active arrest warrant for Thomas Joseph Manno.

Manno was located at his residence and taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshal Service, the complaint indicates.

On Tuesday, June 21, around 6:49 p.m., the search warrant was executed at the residence on Black Road. The search was executed by members of the Pennsylvania State Police while members of the U.S. Marshal Service maintained a perimeter of the residence.

During the search, multiple cell phones, laptop computers, and storage devices were seized. The devices were sent to the Northwest Computer Crime lab for analysis, the complaint notes.

On Monday, July 11, State Police were provided a preliminary Computer Forensic Report by the Meadville Bureau of Criminal Investigation Computer Crime Unit.

The preliminary examination results are as follows:

– 3,392 images and videos of prepubescent children, male and female, age range from toddler to mid-teens, in either underwear, minimal clothing, or nude and in sexually explicit situations or positions

– 192 images and videos of an underage female in which the description matches the description of the victim.

– 1,612 visually unique media of child-explicit and abusive images and videos.

Manno was arraigned by Judge Heeter on Tuesday, July 19, at 2:40 p.m.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

