Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sauerkraut Casserole

Embrace this country dish!

Ingredients

1 pound mild Italian sausage links, cut into 1-inch slices

1 large onion, chopped



2 medium apples, peeled and quartered1 can (27 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained1 cup water1/2 cup packed brown sugar2 teaspoons caraway seeds

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook sausage and onion over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink and onion is tender; drain. Stir in the apples, sauerkraut, water, brown sugar and caraway seeds.

-Transfer to a 2-1/2-qt. baking dish. Cover and bake at 350° for 1 hour.

