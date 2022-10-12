Director, Deputy Director of Probation Announced at Prison Board Meeting

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Prison Deputy and Deputy Director were announced at the October Clarion County Prison Board meeting.

(Pictured above: Christine Scheffer and Mike Blum.)

Mike Blum recently replaced Jayne Smail who retired, and Christine Scheffer from Jefferson County is the new deputy director.

Blum updated board members on the activity under the Intermediate Punishment Grant.

A total of 95 people were in the program at the end of September, including 16 people on house arrest of electronic monitoring, seven on work release, and one on bail supervision.

