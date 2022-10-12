Eula Weckerly Karns, of Oil City, passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 8, surrounded by her family.

She resided for the last six years at 2 Scotts Drive, Oil City at the residence of her daughter Barbara and son-in-law William Dudzic.

Eula was born on Jan. 23, 1926 in Farmington Township, the daughter of Berton Weckerly and June Myers Weckerly.

Eula graduated as a valedictorian in 1941 at Farmington High School, now North Clarion High School.

After graduation, she moved to Oil City and worked as a secretary at Pennzoil Company.

While roller skating at Seneca Roller Rink she met Clair Burton Karns and they were married on July 17, 1948.

Eula was a member of Hasson Heights Presbyterian Church and was active as a Bible school teacher, Deacon, and quilted weekly with the Ladies Aid Society.

She held the honor of being the longest active member of the church.

Eula is survived by her children Theodore Karns and his wife Cindy of Oil City; Barbara Dudzic and her husband Bill of Oil City and Thomas Karns and his wife Lee of Laguna Woods, California.

Her daughter, Kathy Darlene Rex preceded her in death and her husband, Burton died in April of 2013.

Eula is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jeffrey Karns and his wife Hind of Oil City; Samuel Karns of Oil City; Kimberly Johns of Oil City; Cassandra Motter and her husband Andrew of Simpsonville, SC; Katie Rex of Oil City, Gerritt Rex and his wife Lacy of Oil City; and Jamie and Tomie Karns of Laguna Woods, CA.

She is also survived by six great grandchildren Cohen and Ryker Motter; Jayleigh, Olivia, and Sophia Rex; and Alex Karns.

Eula is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Eula was a “hands-on” grandmother and all her grandchildren share many happy memories of playing with their cousins at her house after school.

As her children and grandchildren grew older, Eula shared one of her passions with them.

They all helped her deliver thousands of “Meals on Wheels” as she taught them the joy of giving back to the community.

After Burt retired, the couple spent 20 years in Paradise Park, Harlingen, TX, enjoying square and ballroom dancing and other activities.

She always enjoyed attending the Weckerly family reunion every September.

Eula was an avid quilter for her family, her church and for the Oil City YWCA.

She hand- quilted dozens of quilts to be raffled off over the years for the benefit of the YWCA.

She so enjoyed greeting all the women there every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning until the age of 95.

Family and friends will be received from 2-3PM.on Oct. 29 at the former Hasson Heights Community Church on Fairview Avenue in Oil City.

A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Jamie Fowler, Presiding.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Oil City YWCA.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

