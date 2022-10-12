 

“Indivisible: Outcry” Rallies in Clarion for Reproductive Rights

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

rally-mainCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “Indivisible: Outcry,” a Clarion County-based reproductive rights organization, held a protest walk on Saturday in Downtown Clarion.

The group was protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling and also raising attention to what they call “extremist policies” of some Pennsylvania political candidates.

Starting on the steps of the Clarion County Courthouse, protesters with signs marched through the streets of Clarion and returned to the courthouse.

The mission of the group is to “not stop fighting until Roe is codified into law, and until all women in America have easy, affordable access to reproductive healthcare.”

Organizer Kali McLaughlin.

