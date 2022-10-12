Keystone’s Kyle Nellis Named Student-Athlete of the Month

CLARION CO., Pa. – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Kyle Nellis as September’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

(Photo from left to right: Kyle Nellis and Seth Babington, Owner of Clarion Rehab.)

Kyle is a senior at Keystone High School where he is a member of the football, basketball, and track & field teams.

In his free time, he enjoys lifting, hunting, fishing, skiing, spending time with friends, and going camping. He also works at Wolf’s Camping Resort.

His favorite sports memory is scoring a touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter against Brookville to help set up his team to win the game this season.

According to Kyle, the most inspiring people in his life include his dad and his grandpa, Bob.

Kyle’s future plans include entering into the trades or finding an apprenticeship.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank Sweet Basil and Daddy’s Main Street for sponsoring September’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Kyle was awarded a gift certificate from both local establishments.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.