 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Keystone’s Kyle Nellis Named Student-Athlete of the Month

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_5458 (1) (1)CLARION CO., Pa. – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Kyle Nellis as September’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

(Photo from left to right: Kyle Nellis and Seth Babington, Owner of Clarion Rehab.)

Kyle is a senior at Keystone High School where he is a member of the football, basketball, and track & field teams.

In his free time, he enjoys lifting, hunting, fishing, skiing, spending time with friends, and going camping. He also works at Wolf’s Camping Resort.

His favorite sports memory is scoring a touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter against Brookville to help set up his team to win the game this season.

According to Kyle, the most inspiring people in his life include his dad and his grandpa, Bob.

Kyle’s future plans include entering into the trades or finding an apprenticeship.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank Sweet Basil and Daddy’s Main Street for sponsoring September’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Kyle was awarded a gift certificate from both local establishments.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.