Rehires, Promotions, Appointments, Reassessment, and Micro-Transit Greet Clarion County Commissioners

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – During their Tuesday morning meeting, Clarion County Commissioners promoted Shelly Parks to confidential administrative assistant.

Shelly Parks (pictured above) was promoted from county helper to confidential administrative assistant for the commissioners at $15 per hour, effective September 26, 2022.

Facing the November general election, Clarion County Commissioners officially reappointed Cindy Callihan as temporary part-time interim Director of Election effective October 3.

Callihan recently retired from the position she had for many years. The new part-time position will include 56 hours per two-week pay period at a starting rate of $24 per hour.

Commissioners also approved rehiring Lorraine Schoepke as a temporary part-time county helper for elections at a starting rate of $14 per hour effective September 6, 2022.

A contract renewal with Delaware Valley Health Trust for Dental Plans with Delta Dental and United Concordia was approved for the term of January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024. The annual premium is $82,342.68, with employees able to choose either plan. Employees must pay ten percent of the insurance of costs.

Reassessment data collection continues in Clarion Township and Strattanville Fire Department to facilitate training, according to Vision Reassessment Project Manager Sarah Garner.

“We anticipate select revisits to continue in Clarion Borough, and we will move into Limestone and Millcreek next. We anticipate the collection in Limestone will begin within the next two to three weeks. Reception continues to be very good. The reassessment website is live at https://www.vgsi.com/clarion-county-reassessment/ .

The total residential improved parcel count shows 1718 fully measured or 9.13 percent of the 18,808 total residential parcels. And none of the 2202 commercial properties have been measured.

Jackie Griebel asked commissioners to consider a “micro-transit“ program in Clarion County patterned after a public transportation program in Chambersburg that debuted on August 15.

“It’s kind of like Uber, but it’s public transportation.,” said Griebel. “We have a real need for transportation here in this county. We do have, I understand, the county transportation, which is primarily for medical appointments. We do have the little buses that zip around, but that’s within the borough. With micro-transit, if you have the funding, they usually want to do 15-mile radius starting out. You can’t cover the whole county, but maybe somebody needs to get to work. I run into a lot of senior citizens with volunteer work and they don’t have reliable transportation.”

Griebel said that are such a program would plug holes in services not provided by Clarion County transportation, taxi services, the bus service, and other options. She noted the bus transportation is concentrated on Clarion Borough and Penn West Clarion, and Monroe Township.

According to the Chambersburg Public Opinion newspaper, the on-demand micro-transit is a pilot project partnership involving Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority Rapid Transit, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and Franklin County. It is funded mainly by PennDOT with a 15 percent match from the county, which has committed $50,000.00 to the project this year.

Commissioner Wayne Brosius represents county transportation and will research the Chambersburg approach for feasibility in Clarion County.

Commissioners also approved:

• Cooperation agreement with the Housing Authority of Clarion County to be the provider of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) 2;

• Approved a two-year maintenance agreement for a facility generator at the Clarion County Jail with Penn Power Group, LLC (a COSTAR contract) at a cost of $1305; and

• Renewed a 2022 to 2023 CYS contract with preventative aftercare to provide credit preventative after Kerr care services in-home cost of $102,000 and a county match of 20 percent.

Appointments to the Clarion County mental health and development of disabilities advisory board included the following:

• Judy Fitzgerald for a three-year term from August 1, 2022, to July 31, 2025;

• Linda Spoharski for a three-year term, from September 25, 2022, to September 24, 2025;

• Madeline Copenhaver for a three-year term from September 27, 2022, to September 26, 2025;

• Aniya Mills for a three-year term from September 27, 2022, to September 26, 2025; and

• Suzanne Reed for a three-year term from September 27, 2022, to September 26, 2025.

