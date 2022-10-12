Roger Allen Skinner, age 63, of Knox Dale and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Penn Highland-DuBois, due to a stroke and complications.

Born October 30, 1958, he was a son of Haley and Lois Showden Skinner.

He was a coal miner most of his life, working for Amfire, and was most recently employed as a maintenance supervisor at Parkview Apartments/Townview Apartments for TM Associates.

Roger loved riding his motorcycle and was part of the Clarion ABATE.

He loved “scantily clad dressed women”, Kayaking and camping.

Survivors include his wife, Pam, her daughter, Amanda (Dave) of Brockway, and her son, Jason of Pittsburgh; parents, Haley and Lois Skinner of New Bethlehem; son, Corey of Anita; daughter: Niki (Dave) of Jessup, Maryland; seven grandchildren: Tiffany, Madison, Rilee, Aiden and Mackenzie, and two with which he had a deep bond, Nash and Missy, and he recently became a great grandfather to Marcus.

Roger is also survived by brothers, Martin (Connie) of New Bethlehem, Joe (Maggie) of Panama City, Florida and Denny of Clearfield, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends that will forever miss him.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, son Casey, brother Randall, and dog, Goober.

Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

A service to remember Roger and share memories will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, in the funeral home chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to Roger’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made towards expenses directly to the funeral home or online at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com payment center or GoFundMe.

