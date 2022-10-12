SPONSORED: Haws Ricker Offers Tips for Getting the Best Medicare Coverage
CLARION, Pa. – Open enrollment is here, and Haws Ricker Insurance is here to help you pick the plan that best fits you.
‘Tis the season… No, it is not quite time to decide whether you’ll say Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, Bah Humbug, or none of the above. It does, however, involve shopping! The 2023 Medicare Open Enrollment season is upon us and will last from October 15 to December 7.
Now is the time to assess your current coverage and shop around for perhaps a better deal or a plan more suitable to your current health needs.
Below are some tips for getting the best coverage and care in the 2023 Medicare Open Enrollment Period.
Make an appointment with Greg or Brenda at Haws Ricker Insurance, and they will review all of the following tips at no cost to you:
1. Know the Open Enrollment Rules.
Medicare’s open enrollment is a time period every year when you can:
– Switch from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage (or vice versa)
– Change your Medicare Advantage plan
– Join (or switch to a different) Medicare prescription drug plan
2. Find Out How Your Existing Plan Has Changed.
Not everyone knows this, but Medicare plans can — and do — change. So, the first step is to find out what is new with your existing coverage.
If there are changes, your plan should have sent you a “Plan Annual Notice of Change” (ANOC) last September. If you think you missed it, call your insurer and ask for the “annual notice of change.”
Pay particular attention to:
– The list of drugs that the plan will cover in the next year
– How much those drugs will cost
– What the premium will be in 2023
– What percentage that the plan will pay for different types of medical expenses
3. Find Out What Plans Your Preferred Doctors Will Be Accepting in 2023.
You may want to call your doctors’ offices and ask to speak with the billing department. They should be able to tell you which plans they will be accepting in 2023. If they are dropping your existing plan, then you will want to see if any of the other plans are affordable for you.
4. Assess If Your Existing Plan Still a Good Match for Your Health Needs.
Once you know what your existing Medicare Supplemental plan will cover in 2023, you should compare how well that matches your current and anticipated needs.
Will your existing plan still cover the medications you take? Has your health changed and do you now have different needs?
5. Compare Your Existing Plan to Alternatives.
Even if your existing plan works well for you, you should still shop around to see if there is a more cost-effective option.
6. Check Out Ratings on Plans.
Once you have identified a plan or plans that may be a good fit for your particular health needs, you can look up how well those plans rate.
Haws Ricker Insurance is located at 21823 Route 68 in Clarion. They can be reached via phone at 814-226-8422. Find them online at www.hawsrickerinsurance.net or on Facebook.
Their office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.