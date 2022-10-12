 

Michael Patton Advising: Building Financial Resilience

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael Patton - NEWCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: Building Financial Resilience.

Inflation, roller-coaster markets, global events, and life circumstances can test anyone’s fortitude.

You may not feel ready to handle these pressure-filled times and might worry about the potential effects on your financial well-being. Fortunately, you can take steps to build the resilience to help handle the turbulence and hopefully emerge even stronger.

Focus on the Foundation

Developing a new budget or reviewing an existing one may help reduce stress by reminding you that you still have control over many aspects of your personal finances. A budget outlines your income and expenses and shows how much money is coming in compared to how much money is going out. If you find that you’re spending more than you realized, you can make adjustments.

Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Building-Financial-Resilience.c9963.htm

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other entity.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
