Michael Patton Advising: Building Financial Resilience
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: Building Financial Resilience.
Inflation, roller-coaster markets, global events, and life circumstances can test anyone’s fortitude.
You may not feel ready to handle these pressure-filled times and might worry about the potential effects on your financial well-being. Fortunately, you can take steps to build the resilience to help handle the turbulence and hopefully emerge even stronger.
Focus on the Foundation
Developing a new budget or reviewing an existing one may help reduce stress by reminding you that you still have control over many aspects of your personal finances. A budget outlines your income and expenses and shows how much money is coming in compared to how much money is going out. If you find that you’re spending more than you realized, you can make adjustments.
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Building-Financial-Resilience.c9963.htm
