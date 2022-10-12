PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Announces New Events QR Codes

PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is excited to be able to provide their members, businesses, and organizations in the region with new QR Codes that will link to a specific events calendar page on VisitPAGO.com.

Two QR codes have been designed and distributed for events happening in Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest, and Jefferson Counties as well as for the Cook Forest area and the events calendar for the entire PA Great Outdoors region.

People simply need to turn on the camera on their cell phone and scan the QR code to see upcoming events happening in where they are now or plan to visit. Lodging providers and tourism related businesses can print them out and make them available in guest rooms or include in their confirmation emails/correspondence with travelers, include them on their own printed materials, or share on social media outlets.

“This is another effective way to reach travelers and give them the information they want via their cell phones.”-John Straitiff, Executive Director.

Events can be submitted via an online form at VisitPAGO.com/events or by emailing [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.