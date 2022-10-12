 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]reClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Announces New Events QR Codes

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

qr-codesPA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is excited to be able to provide their members, businesses, and organizations in the region with new QR Codes that will link to a specific events calendar page on VisitPAGO.com.

Two QR codes have been designed and distributed for events happening in Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest, and Jefferson Counties as well as for the Cook Forest area and the events calendar for the entire PA Great Outdoors region.

People simply need to turn on the camera on their cell phone and scan the QR code to see upcoming events happening in where they are now or plan to visit. Lodging providers and tourism related businesses can print them out and make them available in guest rooms or include in their confirmation emails/correspondence with travelers, include them on their own printed materials, or share on social media outlets.

“This is another effective way to reach travelers and give them the information they want via their cell phones.”-John Straitiff, Executive Director.

Events can be submitted via an online form at VisitPAGO.com/events or by emailing [email protected]

PAGO


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.