Thomas Uckert’s Hat Trick Propels Clarion-Limestone to 4-1 Victory Over Brockway

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion Limestone’s Thomas Uckert netted three goals as the Lions’ boys soccer team traveled to Brockway and came away with a 4-1 win at Frank Varischetti Field on Tuesday night.

The Lions started the scoring when senior Bailee Verdill passed a fast-moving ball to the sophomore Uckert, who netted his first goal of the night, making the score 1-0.

The midfield consisting of senior Reese Geiger, freshman Brendan Bettwy, and freshman Dany Schweitzer were able to keep the fast strike Rover offense at bay for most of the first half.

The Lions defense then missed a pass through ball and the Rovers scored to tie the game 1-1.

Left wing Wyatt Boyden then shot the ball to the top right corner when the tall Rover goalkeeper made an unbelievable hand save, spinning the ball up over the goal.

The Lions weren’t done scoring in the first half yet as Verdill shot a corner kick into the cluster of players when Uckert was able to slide the ball in the lower left, past the goalkeeper. The score was 2-1 in the Lions’ favor going into halftime.

As the sunset shined further into the eyes of Lions’ goalkeeper Tyler Bingham, the Lions knew a one goal lead wasn’t enough to feel comfortable with the opposing potent offense. The defenders consisting of sophomore Brady Pierce, freshman Quinn O’Neill, sophomore Carter Brown and sophomore Isaac Lerch were busy stopping advances against their goal.

Bingham was forced to come challenge an oncoming Rover striker with the ball ricocheting off Bingham trickling to the goalmouth. Defender Brown quickly swept back to clear the ball at the last second, keeping the score 2-1.

An insurance goal was needed to make everyone feel more comfortable about the Lions’ lead. Verdill then spotted and passed to an advancing Uckert who split the defenders, scoring his hat trick goal of the evening with the score 3-1.

Bingham managed to make several more saves down the stretch—a few with high velocity.

Verdill found himself alone with the ball, with 5 defenders converging on him from multiple directions. With a spin move, he kept the ball glued to his feet and sped forward, with only the goalkeeper in his way. The Rover goalie challenged Verdill when he juked right and leaped over the sliding goalkeeper and calmly kicked the ball into the goal, making the final score 4-1.

Bingham finished the evening with 17 saves.

The Lions (10-2) will celebrate senior night on Thursday, October 13, at Memorial Stadium against Keystone.

