7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 61. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday – Patchy frost between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday – Isolated showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night – Scattered showers, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Sunday Night – Scattered showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday – Showers likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night – Scattered rain showers before 11pm, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night – Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday – Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
