Barbara Rauschenberg, 72, of Titusville, PA, passed away on October 9th, 2022 after a lifelong fight with heart disease.

She will be spending her 73rd birthday, on October 13th, with her husband Donald, who left us in 2012.

Barb was born in Titusville, PA in 1949.

After graduating from St. Joseph Academy in 1968, she was a pioneer in the computer drafting programming field at Pittsburgh Technical Institute.

After graduation, she worked at Olmes and Dickson, LLC in Titusville, PA in the Old Park Building, with her mother working down the hall with another company.

Soon thereafter, she met her future husband who she wed in 1970, going on to have two children, Gregg and Dane.

She was an active supporter of Titusville High School sports which both sons were participants in as well as the theatre and arts programs.

Barb was an active bowler herself traveling to out-of-state tournaments with other fine talent from the Queen City.

She spent many summers at the Dick Kraffert Pool at Burgess Park, providing popcorn and Kool Aid to many children at the outdoor movie screenings during summer nights, almost always remembering to put sugar in the Kool-Aid.

Barb spent many hours working with the elderly and infirm doing home hospice, providing care and love for those most in need.

That loving attitude carried over to animals as well, with both Shadow and Jackson being her beloved Labrador retrievers.

She volunteered at soup kitchens, at voter registration and polling sites, donating clothes and books and sundry items to Goodwill, Associated Charities, Salvation Army and others.

Her travels took her to Utah, Oregon, Texas, Florida, New England and Atlantic City and she always wanted to travel more.

Barb was predeceased by her father, James and her mother Bette, as well as her brother Dan and husband Don.

She is survived by her younger sister Monica and her two sons, Gregg (and his wife, Dawn) of Tampa, FL and Dane of Minneapolis, MN; two step-daughters, Koann of Sharpsville, PA and Lori of Sharon, PA; as well as three wonderful grandchildren, Hannah, Alex, and Shawn of Tampa, Florida.

She requested no services or calling hours but rather that people take the time to remember her in their own way.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, Barb requests people support the Democratic Party of whatever state they live and give to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Diabetes Association and your local animal shelter.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.