Missing Woman Could Be in Our Area

Thursday, October 13, 2022 @ 11:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

emilyVENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. 

According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.

Stalter is described as a white female with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is approximately 5’5” and 120 pounds, according to police.

Stalter’s family owns property in Venango County and state police in that area are also looking for her.

Stalter lives on Holdridge Drive in Castle Shannon and works at the Trader Joe’s along State Route 19.

Police said their investigation currently places her in Washington County on the date she was last seen, then in Mercer County.

She is driving a Red Toyota Solara convertible with a license plate beginning with LZS.

Stalter has health issues, police said, which has left her family concerned for her well-being.

Castle Shannon police said anyone with information about Stalter’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1 and ask to be redirected to Castle Shannon Police.


