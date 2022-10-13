Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mocha Yule Log

This eye-catching dessert is guaranteed to delight holiday dinner guests!

Ingredients

5 large eggs, separated

1/2 cup cake flour



1/4 cup baking cocoa1/4 teaspoon salt1 cup sugar, divided1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

Filling:

1-1/2 teaspoons instant coffee granules

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

Frosting:

1/3 cup butter, softened

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/3 cup baking cocoa

1 tablespoon brewed coffee, cooled

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 to 3 tablespoons 2% milk

Directions

-Place egg whites in a small bowl; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

-Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°. Line bottom of a greased 15x10x1-in. pan with parchment; grease parchment. Sift flour, cocoa, and salt together twice. In a large bowl, beat egg yolks until slightly thickened. Gradually add 1/2 cup sugar, beating on high speed until thick and lemon-colored. Fold in flour mixture.

-Add cream of tartar to egg whites; with clean beaters, beat on medium until soft peaks form. Gradually add remaining sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating on high after each addition until sugar is dissolved. Continue beating until soft glossy peaks form. Fold a fourth of the whites into the batter, then fold in the remaining whites. Transfer to prepared pan, spreading evenly.

-Bake until top springs back when lightly touched, 12-15 minutes (do not overbake). Cool for 5 minutes. Invert onto a tea towel dusted lightly with cocoa. Gently peel off the parchment. Roll up the cake in the towel jelly-roll style, starting with a short side. Cool completely on a wire rack.

-For the filling, in a bowl, dissolve coffee granules in cream; beat until it begins to thicken. Add sugar; beat until stiff peaks form. Unroll cake; spread filling over cake to within 1/2 in. of edges. Roll up again, without a towel; trim ends. Transfer to a platter, seam side down. Refrigerate, covered, until cold.

-For frosting, beat all ingredients until smooth. Spread over cake. Using a fork, make lines in frosting to resemble tree bark. Refrigerate until serving.

