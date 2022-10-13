Clarion University Soccer: Bowser Lifts Golden Eagles to Road Shutout Win at Cal

The dam finally broke in the 74th minute, when the Golden Eagles finally pushed a ball past goalkeeper Emily Ouimet. Madison Spitko tapped a pass over to the left wing for Alexis Moyer, who chased the ball down and kept it from reaching the goal line. Moyer lined a cross pass toward the front of the net to Katelyn Shaffer, who got a foot on it to tap it over to Jaci Bowser. Bowser tucked it inside the lefthand goal post for her second goal of the year.

Alex Velez was once again a standout in goal, stopping all five shots that came her way for her third shutout of the season and second in three games. Most of her own work came in the second half, with Velez making all three saves of the night in that 45-minute span.

Moyer, Shaffer, Iliana Calcamuggio, Alayna Wicker and Taylor Serrano all sent shots on net. Bowser and Serrano were particularly active with two shots apiece.

