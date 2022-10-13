 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Soccer: Bowser Lifts Golden Eagles to Road Shutout Win at Cal

Thursday, October 13, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

resizeCALIFORNIA, Pa. – Jaci Bowser scored the go-ahead goal in the 74th minute to break a scoreless tie, as the Golden Eagle soccer team picked up a 1-0 road conference victory over California (Pa.) on Wednesday evening.

Photo by

The dam finally broke in the 74th minute, when the Golden Eagles finally pushed a ball past goalkeeper Emily Ouimet. Madison Spitko tapped a pass over to the left wing for Alexis Moyer, who chased the ball down and kept it from reaching the goal line. Moyer lined a cross pass toward the front of the net to Katelyn Shaffer, who got a foot on it to tap it over to Jaci Bowser. Bowser tucked it inside the lefthand goal post for her second goal of the year.

Alex Velez was once again a standout in goal, stopping all five shots that came her way for her third shutout of the season and second in three games. Most of her own work came in the second half, with Velez making all three saves of the night in that 45-minute span.

Moyer, Shaffer, Iliana Calcamuggio, Alayna Wicker and Taylor Serrano all sent shots on net. Bowser and Serrano were particularly active with two shots apiece.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.