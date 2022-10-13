Featured Local Job: Accountant

The County of Venango currently has and opening for an Accountant.

IN-HOUSE BID NOTICE

PSSU/SEIU BARGAINING UNIT

10/12/22

POSITION: ACCOUNTANT- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: HUMAN SERVICES FISCAL- Human Services Complex, Franklin, PA

PAY GRADE: SEIU Pay Grade Twelve- Starting rate: $12.01/hr.

DEFINITION

To provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for County to include monthly reconciliations and analysis to support financial statements.

SUPERVISION EXERCISED

None

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Receives instruction and supervision from Supervisor, Fiscal Officers and Fiscal Director in regard to daily work duties.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Provides financial management for agency or departments as assigned Accurately and efficiently accounts for the system’s fixed asset ledgers to include preparing an annual inventory of all capital assets Within the MUNIS system purchase order module, reviews requisitions for coding accuracy, converts to a purchase order Reconciles the open accounts payable to the general ledger account Assists in the preparation of the County’s annual operating and capital budget as required Assists with input, financial analysis, special projects, and surveys as required to assist the fiscal officer Assists in collecting or receiving monies due department and maintaining accurate related records of such collections Prepares journal entries as directed to ensure accurate financial reporting Reviews, verifies, and codes provider and vendor invoices for processing Maintains and reconciles petty cash as assigned Maintains and reconciles detailed financial data on grant/funding sources as assigned Maintains payroll records to include allocation spreadsheets updated as needed Provides routine financial assistance to program staff and fiscal officers Maintains data bases on children being placed in out-of-home care to include filing for and tracking payments from Domestic Relations Maintains financial data on children being placed in out-of-home care Maintains data bases for department use and preforms data entry into Client Tracking system and child welfare management information system Creates and/or maintains statistical data needed to complete reports and financial statements to assist fiscal officer As applicable, ensures eligibility for SSI, Medical Assistance, IV-E, TANF, and other benefits As applicable prepares clients tax returns for review to the Fiscal Director Works with the fiscal officer on data entry, processing and preparing liabilities thresholds of payments

OTHER DUTIES OF JOB

Attends meetings, staffing, training and seminars as required Provides direction to fiscal technician staff Delivers mails to Courthouse or other County offices; occasionally performs errands as needed to carry out essential job duties Performs other job-related duties as required

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential function of job Must possess effective communication skills Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills Must possess the ability to function independently, have flexibility and the ability to work effectively with co-workers and staff Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to County and Agency fiscal information and records Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and computerized accounting systems and software Must possess the knowledge of and the ability to practice generally accepted accounting procedures and principles Must possess the ability to provide sound direction and advice to others in regard to financial practices, procedures and operations Must possess the ability to analyze financial information and make appropriate recommendations regarding capital projects, expenditures and other financial matters Must possess knowledge of current laws and regulations regarding accounting and expenditures they relate to Agency or department Must possess the ability to prepare accounting and financial statements and reports accurately and within required time period

QUALIFICATIONS

Associate degree that includes 12 credits in accounting from an accredited college or university with one year of experience in maintaining and reviewing fiscal records; or a high school diploma and three years of work involving the maintenance of fiscal/financial records including two years of responsible work involving the application of accounting, budgets, financial statements or fiscal principles and practices. Working knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Word; or any acceptable combination of experience/training. A valid PA driver’s license is also required.

CLEARANCES

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. Clearances currently possessed that are less than 4 years old will be accepted until new clearances are available. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

Must successfully complete pre-employment drug screening.

HOW TO APPLY

All interested, qualified county employees should contact Human Resources at 814-432-9556. An internal job posting/bid application is required. Qualified applicants must pass an interview.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 10/20/2022

VENANGO COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

**DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE**

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT 814-432-9552 FOR ASSISTANCE.

