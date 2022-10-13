 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Golden Eagles Hold Steady at Ninth in USTFCCCA Atlantic Region Poll

Thursday, October 13, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Oct 13 09-04-49NEW ORLEANS, La. – The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced their Week #4 regional rankings on Tuesday afternoon.

The Golden Eagle cross country team checked in at ninth in the most recent release, marking the second time this season they’ve been in the regional ranking.

Regional Rankings are determined subjectively by a single member coach in each respective region. The regional representative is tasked with weighing returning teams’ strength with current season results (if applicable) in determining a rank-order of squad potential.

Clarion initially jumped into the ranking just a few days after a strong showing in the White race at the 2022 Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh. In that particular race, the Golden Eagles finished behind just one PSAC team, Kutztown, with the Golden Bears coming in second in the race. It marked just the next in a line of strong finishes for the Golden Eagles, who also took fourth at the Father Bede Invitational and the RMU Colonial Invitational.

Since that time, the Golden Eagles have not competed, as they gear up for the upcoming PSAC Cross Country Championships in November.

Their next scheduled action is on Saturday, October 22 at the Bill Lennox Invite hosted by Slippery Rock.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.