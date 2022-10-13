Golden Eagles Hold Steady at Ninth in USTFCCCA Atlantic Region Poll

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced their Week #4 regional rankings on Tuesday afternoon.

The Golden Eagle cross country team checked in at ninth in the most recent release, marking the second time this season they’ve been in the regional ranking.

Regional Rankings are determined subjectively by a single member coach in each respective region. The regional representative is tasked with weighing returning teams’ strength with current season results (if applicable) in determining a rank-order of squad potential.

Clarion initially jumped into the ranking just a few days after a strong showing in the White race at the 2022 Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh. In that particular race, the Golden Eagles finished behind just one PSAC team, Kutztown, with the Golden Bears coming in second in the race. It marked just the next in a line of strong finishes for the Golden Eagles, who also took fourth at the Father Bede Invitational and the RMU Colonial Invitational.

Since that time, the Golden Eagles have not competed, as they gear up for the upcoming PSAC Cross Country Championships in November.

Their next scheduled action is on Saturday, October 22 at the Bill Lennox Invite hosted by Slippery Rock.

