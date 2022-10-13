Jason Say: ‘We’re Not Doing Enough,’ Urges Keystone School Board to Improve Safety by Implementing Metal Detectors, Resource Officer

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Acting Superintendent Michael McCormick agreed to do more research regarding the need for a resource officer and other security improvements following an intense discussion on school safety during Monday night’s Keystone School Board work session.

(Photo: Board member Jason Say, left, speaks with Dwayne Van Tassel, right, during the work session on Monday, October 10. Photo by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

The conversation on school security improvements was not slated to be discussed during Monday’s work session. However, it developed shortly after Acting Superintendent Michael McCormick requested funds from the board for the installation of a “safety fence” around the elementary school playground.

McCormick explained to the board that there have been safety concerns for a couple of weeks.

“Our goal is to evaluate the safety of our students here at this building and the high school,” McCormick said.

McCormick noted that the cost of the fence would be around $30,000.00 to $40,000.00.

“I am well aware I’ve been coming to the board for funds from capital reserve many times. I don’t do it lightly, and in this case, I would ask the board to consider this.”

After other board members bantered on the logistics of the fence, McCormick asked if any other members had questions regarding the fence.

Board member Jason Say spoke up, “Yeah, while we’re on safety—obviously we’ve had some other safety concerns—I’m just to the point where I think it’s time for a serious discussion on a resource officer and metal detectors.”

Say added that many members of the community have asked him personally why the school does not have a resource officer or metal detectors.

“Literally, I haven’t talked to anyone that doesn’t want that,” he said. “When I travel to games, there is a resource officer and metal detector in about half the schools.

“I think we all hope nothing would happen here, but I want to be able to say I did everything I could. I don’t see this problem going away.”

Say emphasized that he understands the board has “gone down that road before,” and noted previous discussions among board members have not been in favor of appointing a school resource officer.

McCormick, who was the first to respond to Say, confirmed that the district did have a resource officer previously at a salary of approximately $40,000.00; however, the salary was offset by grants and other funds. Subsequently, the district no longer has those funds in the current budget.

“In doing some research, there are basically two options for the district if this is something the board would be interested in,” he said. “There’s a school resource officer and a school police officer. A resource officer must be employed by a local police department.

“For us, that would be (Knox) Borough. However, the elementary school does not lie in the borough, it lies in Beaver Township. (The) high school lies in the borough. So, if we would hire a resource officer, it would not work because that officer could only respond to the high school and could not respond to the elementary school.”

Other board members noted that the previous school officer “did what he wanted to do and not what he was told to do.”

Another board member shared concerns that the officer would be searching for petty incidents and would target minor offenses rather than keeping the students’ safety a priority.

The other option, McCormick explained, is a school police officer, which would include the district basically forming their own police department for the school district.

It was clear the conversation was not favored by some board members.

Board member Dwayne Van Tassel voiced his opposition, “I think there’s a lot more homework that needs done on this. The last few school shootings that have had a resource officer or a police officer…it did nothing other than make them a target because now you got one, so let me see how bad your resource officer is.”

“I was thinking the exact same thing. You tighten it too tight,” said board vice president Greg Barrett. “I’m not disagreeing with what you’re saying Jason. We all want to make sure we’re safe, but it’s almost like anymore, the more walls you put up there’s somebody out there who wants to prove he can get through that wall.”

Say went on to relate that multiple teachers and administrators have talked to him regarding improving safety.

“For me, we’re a soft target,” Say stated. “When we first talked about this, it was like, who wants to have their kids go through a metal detector all the time? They’re over that. They’re walking through metal detectors all the time.

“I get that it’s not fool-proof. I won’t sit here and say it won’t deter, but it might. It might deter somebody from coming through the door if he knows he’s going to be met with resistance.”

Board treasurer Stacey Thompson then chimed in with her opinion.

“In some of the cases that I’ve read, the officer isn’t even at the location to begin with because they know their routines, and they go opposite of where the officer is.”

Van Tassel echoed, “You’re stuck waiting on the police as it is, anyway.”

Say responded, “I think it’s … foolish isn’t the right word. But to say an armed officer in the school wouldn’t be a deterrent? It would make me feel better if someone was there.”

While the intensity of the conversation progressed, Say again explained that most parents, teachers, administrators, and “constituents” are going to agree with him.

At this point, the conversation turned into a one-on-one between Say and Van Tassel.

“The expectation of this officer–Is he going to go into the school armed and confront with use of deadly force against somebody with a gun?” Van Tassel asked.

“I would certainly think so,” Say replied. “That’s what he’s there for.”

Van Tassel remarked, “Then, you need a big liability policy coming with this guy. If he shoots an armed suspect without probable cause–What if the gun ends up being empty?”

Say replied, “I think there are a million different scenarios (that could happen)….”

Van Tassel argued, “(For) most school resource officers, their first mind of defense is call the state police, secure the area, and wait for the state police. You’re in the same boat you’re in without one.”

Say disagreed and mentioned that he has seen officers in other schools with a gun on their hip while checking people into events.

“I’m assuming that if somebody comes in with a gun, they’re not wearing that gun for looks,” he said.

Van Tassel said, “That’s a mighty harsh assumption. I’m here to tell you. I would challenge you to go and find out what that school’s policy is. Ask what they would do if something happens.

“It’s a slippery slope, and you’re in a no-win situation.”

Say continued, insisting that the board at least considers some improvements.

“I feel like we’re not doing enough,” he said. “I don’t know what else to do. That’s the only thing else (that) I know we can do as a school district, is to provide some other level of protection for our kids. And, I don’t feel the problem is going to go away. It’s going to get worse as time goes on. We’re going to have to do it, eventually.”

After debating the topic for over 20 minutes, talks concluded with McCormick informing Say that he will do research on the subject and will update the board at a later time.

No action was taken due to the meeting being only a work session.

A business meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 17, at 7:00 p.m., in the Keystone Elementary School library.

