John McFadden

Thursday, October 13, 2022 @ 11:10 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Q7drtWteTL3tamQJohn McFadden, 76, of Marienville, died at his home early Monday morning, October 10, 2022 of natural causes.

Born on July 23, 1946 in Wickliffe, Ohio, he was the son of the late George and Ruth Stern McFadden.

On September 16, 1975 in Willoughby, Ohio, he married the former Carol A. Williamson. She survives.

He retired after 30 years from the service department for the City of Wickliffe.

His pastimes included golfing, camping, riding ATV’s and motorcycles.

In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by his daughters, Karen (Craig) Meek and Kathy (Jeff) Workman; his five grandchildren, Kristen, Megan, Shannon, Caitlyn and Kayla; and his five great grandchildren, Tristan, Nathan, Aiden, Liam and Camden.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are his daughter, Cheryl Burnette; his sister, Jeannie; his brother, George; and his grandson, Jared.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. McFadden.

There will be no services held.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

