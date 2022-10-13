Letter to the Editor: Women Are Fully Capable of Making Their Own Reproductive Health Decisions

The following letter was submitted by Kali McLaughlin with Indivisible: Outcry of Clarion.

Hi, I am Kali McLaughlin with Indivisible: Outcry of Clarion, and I am here today to tell you some personal stories and to stand up and oppose the MAGA extremists who seek to destroy freedom in America.

In June of this year, The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Dobbs, claiming that The march of progress has left Roe and Casey behind…” They have concluded that the availability of contraception, laws guaranteeing family leave, and the availability of childcare have rendered the matter irrelevant. Well, I don’t know what world those Justices are living in, but I think it is quite relevant. I think that the fact that about 1 in 4 American women will have an abortion by age 45 is relevant. I know that contraceptives can fail and are not tolerated by some bodies. I know that family leave is not the same thing as PAID family leave. And, any parent can tell you how exceedingly expensive childcare is right now.

I think the time has come to destigmatize this common procedure and respect that women are fully capable of making their own reproductive health decisions.

Women, like my mother. When I was 17 my mother asked me if I would drive her to Pittsburgh the next day because she needed an abortion. She did not want to have a third child in her 40s. Her body was worn from working hard labor jobs for many years. Nor, could she afford to have another child. She was already one of the many Americans living paycheck to paycheck. Being a single mother Monday through Friday, caring for and supporting my brother and me was already hard enough. We were definitely a handful, and she was tired.

My mother recalled that I was pro-choice and asked if I would be willing to drive her to the clinic. She explained that the family members and friends she had asked for a ride would not support her decision, and the friend that had committed to taking her back out on giving her a ride last minute. She was desperate.

I could tell she felt embarrassed that she had to ask her teenage daughter to skip school and drive her to the clinic. I hate that she felt like that. I was disappointed that the people who should be supporting her in desperate times, had let her down.

Early the next morning we arrived at the clinic. There was a line of people outside of the building, *much like the people across the street from us today.* They assumed I was the pregnant one because I was the younger person. I let them think that. The so-called pro-life protesters first tried to nicely talk to me about other options. But, when I politely declined, they became cruel in the blink of an eye. I was berated with all of their classic “baby killer” profanities and anti-woman slurs. I felt so fiercely protective of my mother in that moment. In fact, I felt full of anger and ready for a fight, but my mom stopped me from engaging with them, and drug me quickly to the doors of the clinic.

I am proud that I supported my mom that day. And, I’m even more proud of my mom for being brave enough to take care of her family the best way she could.

Nationally, on average 49% of women seeking abortions live at or below the federal poverty line. Economically disadvantaged women are also five times more likely to experience an unwanted pregnancy.

Do you (who) know would not understand that? Dr. Mehmet Oz with his mega-millions. Dr. Oz who said he believes that all abortion is murder. He may tolerate abortion in cases of rape, incest or for the physical health of a woman, but what about the economic health of women and families?

Dr. Oz is aware of the economic data related to abortion, but he is to classist to care. He could never understand what life is like for low-income women, for whom the poverty gap and gender pay gap widen when they become mothers. Fifty years of data prove that abortion access is critical to women’s equal participation in the labor force and increases educational attainment. State abortion bans will reduce tax revenues due to lower employment rates of prime-aged women and put further strain on the state’s public welfare programs. Businesses may become less motivated to build and expand in places where their female employees cannot receive reproductive care. Recent research released by The Center on the Economics of Reproductive Health at the Institute for Women’s Policy Research determined that state-level abortion restrictions will cost the U.S. economy $105 billion per year.

It is insulting to assume that 51 percent of the population is incapable of making personal reproductive health decisions.

A few years ago, despite always being so careful with birth control, I became pregnant. I have multiple sclerosis, and I am on many strong medications to treat it, and its many symptoms. It is not medically recommended to become pregnant while on many of these medications.

Ultimately, I knew it would have been immoral for me to purposely allow a fetus to develop inside of me when I knew the risk of serious birth defects was high. Not to mention, the risks associated with incomplete miscarriages. I scheduled an appointment at a women’s clinic in Pittsburgh a few days later. In fact, I found out I was pregnant so early along that I had to wait for nearly 3 weeks, until I could legally terminate by current PA law.

I was much more fortunate than my mother was. I had so much support for whatever choice I made from my partner, family members, and friends. However, I was still not looking forward to that walk from the vehicle to the clinic, and my anxiety grew. I had no doubt in my mind that I was making the right choice. The most moral choice. However, I had so much anxiety about having to deal with the nasty pro-life protesters outside of the clinic again, and on top of that, there was the unexpected $500 out-of-pocket, upfront cost I had to budget out quickly.

I prayed to God for a miscarriage. I started taking hot baths and drinking pineapple papaya smoothies in an attempt to dislodge the rice-sized bit of cells from my body. It was pure stress. I did end up miscarrying the week before my abortion was scheduled. Whether it was the juice, chromosomal causes, or a prayer answered, I was very relieved to be spared that walk into the clinic.

Banning abortions will not stop abortions, it will only make them unsafe. I’m not proud that I may have somewhat put my health at risk instead of waiting for professional medical help. But I can now say that I understand on a level why desperate women will do desperate things to not be pregnant anymore.

Then, there are situations when an abortion is literally lifesaving. Like in the case of my sister-in-law. She was 13 weeks pregnant and very much wanted to have a baby when she suffered a partial miscarriage. Within the week, she became violently ill, began cramping badly, and could not get out of bed. Her family finally forced her to go to the emergency room, where she had to undergo a D and C abortion to remove the remaining cells that were going to sepsis. The realization that she could have died and left her oldest daughter without (a) mom if she had not gone to the hospital, was unbearable.

Republican candidate for PA state Governor, Doug Mastriano has said many times that he supports a total abortion ban. He stated, “I don’t give way for cases of rape, incest, or medical emergency in which a mother’s life is at risk.” What does that look like for women like my sister-in-law?

Doug Mastriano’s disregard for the lives of women demonstrates just how dangerous he would be as our governor. Now, he says he’s turned the focus of his campaign to his plans to fight inflation. I’d say he’s off to a bad start already, as he lacks the understanding of how important women’s labor is to the economy, and how important reproductive rights are to women’s labor.

The truth is that facts, logic, and the well-being of Americans don’t matter to these MAGA Republicans like Doug Mastriano. His insane thesis that came to light this week speaks to his unhinged, hateful mindset, his participation in the January 6th insurrection at the capitol, demonstrated his disrespect for democracy and peaceful transfer of power, and his proposed total abortion ban shows me that he is a dangerous misogynist who would let women die for no good reason.

Come November, we need to get out to vote like our lives depend on it, because they just might.

Kali McLaughlin with Indivisible: Outcry of Clarion

