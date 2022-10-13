 

North Clarion Cross Country: Nicole Fair, Katie Bauer Finish 1-2; Boys Clinch Undefeated Season

Thursday, October 13, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Nicole and Katie #1,2 - Senior Night (1)FRILLS CORNER, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion’s Nicole Fair and Katie Bauer finish 1-2, while boys cross country finish their dual meet season undefeated on Wednesday as they hosted Keystone and A-C Valley.

(Pictured above: North Clarion’s Nicole Fair, right, leads the pack during Wednesday’s meet, just a few feet ahead of Katie Bauer, left. Photo by Brett Gearhart)

The top four boys—Aiden Thomas, Kaine McFarland, and Gabriel Fair, of North Clarion, and Jonathan Hansford of Keystone—raced it out until the very end.

Members of the North Clarion boys cross country undefeated team were, from left, Jackson Nicewonger, Kaine McFarland, Owen Shaffer, Dane Sliker, Aiden Thomas, Gabriel Fair, and Jack Pappas.

North Clarion sports on Explore and D9Sports.com are brought to you by First United National Bank – The FUN Bank!

North Clarion won the match, 17-42. There were not enough racers from A-C Valley for a team score; Peyton Johnson was the top finisher for the Falcons.

North Clarion’s Nicole Fair and Katie Bauer finished 1-2, A-C Valley’s Drew Whitcomb finished third, and Cailyn Heilman of Keystone finished fourth. There were not enough runners for team scoring.

Dean Sliker of North Clarion won the boys junior high race, but the Wolves came up short, losing 23-32 to Keystone.

Keystone’s Charli Ames won the junior high girls race, but North Clarion brought in the next four runners to win 24-31.

North Clarion also celebrated their four seniors on Wednesday, including Katie Bauer, Nicole Fair, Owen Shaffer, and Kaine McFarland.

North Clarion's four seniors, from left, Katie Bauer, Nicole Fair, Owen Shaffer, and Kaine McFarland.

