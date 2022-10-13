 

Police Release Details of Newbie Woman Seriously Injured in ATV Rollover Crash

Thursday, October 13, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeMAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an ATV crash that left a New Bethlehem woman seriously injured on September 3. 

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:23 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, on Seminole Road, in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 59-year-old Bobby L. Shrecengost, of New Bethlehem, was operating a Polaris ATV on Seminole Road when the ATV experienced a vehicle failure, causing it to lose control and roll over on its passenger side, where it slid for approximately 10 feet.

A passenger—65-year-old Bonnie S. Weikel, of New Bethlehem—suffered a serious injury to her right forearm. She was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS.

Schrecengost was not injured.

Kittanning-based State Police were assisted on the scene by Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Thursday, October 13.


