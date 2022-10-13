Rita Mae Erwin, 90, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

She was born August 23, 1932 in Oil City to the late Walter and Margaret (Moss) Dolby.

She attended Oil City High School.

Rita was a former Boy Scout leader, and enjoyed attending the Senior Citizens Club in Oil City.

She attended the Seneca Evangelical Congregational Church when her health permitted.

Rita enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino, and camping at Rustic Acres.

She was married at the First Baptist Church in Oil City on September 3, 1948 to Derwood Erwin, and he preceded her in death on January 20, 2004.

She is survived by three children, Ronald Erwin of Venus, Sandy Erwin of Seneca, and Michael Erwin and his wife Linda of Seneca; four grandchildren: Beth Agnew of Seneca, Jesse Agnew of North Carolina, Michelle Semprevivo and her husband Tony of Seneca, and Michael Dean Erwin and his wife Caryn of Seneca; and two great-grandsons, Christian Agnew of Seneca and Cruz Erwin of Seneca.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Agnew; and a brother and three sisters.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Friday (Oct. 14) from 5 – 7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow Friday at 7 p.m. with Rev. David Hart and Rev. Ed Nason, officiating.

Private interment will be in Perry Cemetery near Fertigs at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca E.C. Church, 2844 Rte. 257, Seneca PA 16346; Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 3636 Rte. 257, Seneca PA 16346; or Jenny’s Dream Animal Rescue, 2025 Cranberry-Rockland Rd., Kennerdell PA 16374.

To express online condolences to Rita’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

