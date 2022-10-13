Campbell Shining on the Floor for University of Mary Washington Volleyball Team

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (EYT/D9) — Brenna Campbell, a Clarion Area High School graduate and sophomore at the University of Mary Washington, was named to the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team after posting 51 assists in the tourney that was held on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

Campbell had five points, 15 assists, nine digs and a kill as the Eagles rallied for a 19-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-7 victory over host Christopher Newport University on Oct. 1.

Mary Washington then fell 26-24, 21-25, 22-25, 17-25 to the University of California at Santa Cruz in the opening match on Oct. 2. Campbell had four points, 13 assists and five digs in that setback.

Campbell’s best match came later on that day in another marathon five-set victory.

Campbell handed out 33 assists and also had 14 digs to the 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 15-6 win over Salisbury University.

It’s Campbell’s first season at Mary Washington. She spent her freshman year at McDaniel College in Maryland before transferring shortly after the season concluded last fall.

Campbell was a four-time all-state setter for Clarion.

