 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Campbell Shining on the Floor for University of Mary Washington Volleyball Team

Thursday, October 13, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

IMG_5491FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (EYT/D9) — Brenna Campbell, a Clarion Area High School graduate and sophomore at the University of Mary Washington, was named to the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team after posting 51 assists in the tourney that was held on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

Campbell had five points, 15 assists, nine digs and a kill as the Eagles rallied for a 19-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-7 victory over host Christopher Newport University on Oct. 1.

Clarion Area High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Mary Washington then fell 26-24, 21-25, 22-25, 17-25 to the University of California at Santa Cruz in the opening match on Oct. 2. Campbell had four points, 13 assists and five digs in that setback.

Campbell’s best match came later on that day in another marathon five-set victory.

Campbell handed out 33 assists and also had 14 digs to the 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 15-6 win over Salisbury University.

It’s Campbell’s first season at Mary Washington. She spent her freshman year at McDaniel College in Maryland before transferring shortly after the season concluded last fall.

Campbell was a four-time all-state setter for Clarion.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.