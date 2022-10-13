SPONSORED: Carol Gilhousen of Rossbacher Insurance Celebrates 54 Years in Insurance
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Rossbacher Insurance Group is proud to announce Carol Gilhousen’s 54th anniversary in insurance.
Ms. Gilhousen started her career with Williams Insurance Agency in 1968 as an insurance clerk. She became a licensed insurance agent in 1982 and has held that position ever since. She has helped hundreds of individuals and families with their personal home, auto, and life insurance during her career as an insurance agent.
Fifty-four years in a career is quite an accomplishment and Rossbacher recognizes that. Starting out as an insurance clerk, Ms. Gilhousen was responsible for calculating insurance rates, typing insurance policies on a typewriter, and then billing the client. She remarks a lot has changed since then, but meeting with her customers and helping them protect their major investments has always been one of the best parts of her career.
“You get a lot of satisfaction from helping the clients,” states Ms. Gilhousen.
When we get calls for quotes or service calls from current clients, most are stressed over buying a new home, car, or adding a young driver. I like to put them at ease right away by taking the lead and letting them know they can relax. I will take care of this for them. By the end of most conversations, you have built a trusting relationship with your client that will last indefinitely. As the years went by, I couldn’t think of anything I would rather do.”
Williams Insurance Agency was acquired by Rossbacher Insurance Group in 2020, and Ms. Gilhousen holds the same position as a personal lines insurance agent.
Brad Allen, President of Rossbacher Insurance Group says, “We’re so thankful for Carol’s 54 years of service to her beloved clients of the Williams Agency and now Rossbacher Insurance Group. In today’s world, it’s amazing that someone is committed to anything for more than half of a century. Carol is always working on behalf of her clients and has developed solid relationships that stand the test of time. We are grateful for her efforts and contributions to make our insurance team very special! Truly.”
Rossbacher Insurance Group with offices in Corry, Cranberry, Oil City, and North East, has been
assisting personal and business clients with their insurance needs since 1928. To learn more, visit TeamRossbacher.com or call (814) 677-4095
