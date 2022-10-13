Clarion Grad Burns Earns Her Second NEC Rookie of the Week Honor at St. Francis

LORETTO, Pa. (EYT/D9) – For the second time this season, Clarion Area High School graduate Korrin Burns has been named the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week.

Burns, a freshman on the St. Francis University women’s volleyball team, led the Red Flash with 38 kills, while also posting two service aces, two blocks, and 20 digs.

She had back-to-back matches with 19 kills for St. Francis against Central Connecticut State and Sacred Heart.

The outside hitter had 105 attacks over two matches, averaging 3.8 kills per set last week.

Burns was also the NEC Rookie of the Week in September when she posted 29 kills, two aces, 29 digs, and two blocks.

This season, Burns has 149 kills, 108 digs, and 15 blocks for the Red Flash.

