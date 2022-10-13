Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Enjoy the Resort Town of Foxburg on the Allegheny River

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Foxburg is a charming resort town on the banks of the Allegheny River.

The town is home to Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts, featuring the Red Brick art gallery and live performances at Lincoln Hall, which is the home of The Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ.

Visitors can enjoy restaurants with views of the river, a winery, a river pontoon boat tour operator, bike rentals, a chocolatier, an inn, and the Foxburg Country Club, which is the oldest golf course in continuous use in America.

