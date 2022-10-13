State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incident of Harassment in Farmington Township

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Harassment in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police received a report of harassment on Sawmill Road, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident happened sometime between 7:49 p.m. on September 23 and 5:53 a.m. on October 1.

The victim is a 46-year-old Lucinda man.

An investigation is ongoing.

False Report of Criminal Trespass

PSP Marienville responded to Blue Ridge Road, in Barnett Township, Forest County, for a reported incident of criminal trespass around 7:11 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.

Through investigation, police say it was determined the report was falsely made.

The investigation continues.

Newbie Man Victim of Unemployment Fraud

PSP Kittanning received a report for unemployment fraud near Mill Set Run Road in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say the incident occurred at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5.

The victim is a 55-year-old New Bethlehem man.

The investigation is ongoing.

