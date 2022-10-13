Two Area Students Accused of Taking ‘Very High Dose’ of Benadryl While on School Property; One Life-Flighted

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police say two area students required medical attention after they intentionally took a very high dose of Benadryl while on school property.

According to a release issued on October 13 by the Brookville Borough Police Department, two juveniles have been charged with disorderly conduct following an incident at the Brookville Jr/Sr High School on Monday, October 3.

The information was received from a couple of teachers that one of the students appeared to be acting very unusual. Through investigation, it was discovered that the juveniles had purposely taken a very high dose of Benadryl allergy medications, according to police.

One of the juveniles had “approximately six Benadryl on his person,” police say.

Both juveniles required medical treatment after experiencing overdosing and hallucinating symptoms while on school property.

One of the juveniles was life-flighted to Children’s Hospital, and the other was transported to a nearby hospital by a parent.

“This type of activity will not be tolerated by Brookville Police or the Brookville School District,” the report stated.

“We have ZERO tolerance to these types of incidents,” Brookville Police added.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.