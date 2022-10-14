Clarion County Mental Health Cases Increase; Not Just a Clarion County Problem

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners requested an update on the mental health situation in Clarion County at Tuesday morning’s work session.

According to Marci Hall, Mental Health/DD/EI Director, mental health cases in Clarion County increased an estimated 50 to 60 percent during the last year.

“I would say probably (in) the last year, we’ve seen a significant increase in mental health needs,” Hall said.

“I don’t know if it’s a combination of COVID and the quarantine. I think that has a lot to do with the increases in the mental health of children and adolescents. We are getting a lot of referrals through the Children’s Resource navigator from county schools looking for services for some kids.”

Hall explained that it’s not just a Clarion County problem.

“It’s everywhere. It’s nationwide. It’s statewide. It’s worldwide. We are seeing it everywhere, and, in just about every meeting I have with the state, this is what we’re talking about. We’re talking about the increased need, and we’re also talking about the staffing shortage.”

Clarion County has its student assistance program through the Center for Community Resources (CCR) in every school in Clarion County. That provides a mental health professional that I can meet with school staff administration to identify kids who may have a need. They meet with the child, they meet with the parent, and then they can offer a service that would be appropriate for that family.

If anyone has mental health concerns, the best number to call is the Center for Community Resources at 814-226-1080, and they can route that call to the appropriate person.

“Our providers are very busy. Some of them have a wait list right now, and there is an overall need,” continued Hall. “We’re seeing more hospitalizations and more involuntary commitments.

“That’s something we could also facilitate. Depending on what insurance they have, we would be able to help them find what service would accept their insurance. If someone doesn’t have insurance, we can assist them. If they will qualify for medical assistance, we can help them apply.”

Tricia Pezutti is the MH Deputy Administrator.

Mental health concerns are also present at the Clarion County Jail, with Warden Jeff Hornberger saying there is a growing number of inmates with mental health issues. He stated there is no place to send them, and one inmate waited several months for a bed in a state hospital.

If there is a court order to place an inmate in a bed, the process is faster.

“I would say we are familiar with the majority of the individuals incarcerated at the jail,” Hall said. “They have a history of mental health issues. We’re working closely with the jail, the public defender, the district attorney, and the judge to help those individuals have the services that they need, especially once they’re released, and to best support them and to reduce recidivism.”

The majority of services offered by a majority of the services available from MH/DD/EI are voluntary, meaning the county cannot make them participate.

“We can’t make them take their medications unless they’re on an involuntary commitment in a psychiatric hospital or the state hospital. Sometimes they think, ‘I don’t think I need my meds,’ and they may stop taking their meds. They may stop going to their appointments, and that’s typically when we see someone decline and then become forensically involved.”

In addition to citing COVID as a possible reason for the increase in mental issues, Hall said it could be many things.

“I think a lot of grandparents and other family members are raising children right now. We have a lot of kids who have experienced trauma, abuse, and neglect. Also, we are a digital or electronic society, and these kids aren’t learning social skills because everyone is texting everybody that they used to talk to.”

The majority of funding for Clarion County MH/DD/EI comes from the state.

