Today – Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Light southwest wind.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Snow showers likely before 10am, then rain and snow showers likely between 10am and 11am, then rain showers likely after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Rain showers likely before 9pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

