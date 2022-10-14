Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Teriyaki Beef Jerky

The meat has a savory flavor and just a bit of heat!

Ingredients

1 beef flank steak (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)

2/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce



2/3 cup Worcestershire sauce1/4 cup honey3 teaspoons coarsely ground pepper2 teaspoons onion powder2 teaspoons garlic powder1-1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes1 teaspoon liquid smoke

Directions

-Trim all visible fat from the steak. Freeze, covered, until firm, about 30 minutes. Slice steak along the grain into long 1/8-in.-thick strips.

-Transfer to a large resealable container. In a small bowl, whisk the remaining ingredients; add to beef. Seal the container and turn to coat. Refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight, turning occasionally.

-Preheat oven to 170°. Transfer beef and marinade to a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer for 5 minutes. Using tongs, remove the beef from the marinade. Drain on paper towels; pat dry. Discard marinade.

-Arrange beef strips in a single layer on wire racks placed on 15x10x1-in. baking pans. Dry in oven until beef becomes dry and leathery, 3-4 hours, rotating pans occasionally. (Or use a commercial dehydrator or smoker, following the manufacturer’s directions.)

-Remove from oven; cool completely. Using paper towels, blot any beads of oil on the jerky. Store jerky, covered, in the refrigerator or freezer.

