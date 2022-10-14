 

Immaculate Conception Students Make Donation to Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1

Friday, October 14, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

311262138_1149746422293094_4315930791160785675_n (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Immaculate Conception Parish School students had the opportunity to meet and learn about fire safety from the Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1.

In honor of the 100th year of National Fire Prevention Week, students at ICPS collected donations to present to the company.

The 6th-grade class presented Clarion firefighters Mike Chesterfield and Chuck Bartley with a donation of $88.00.

A representative of ICPS extended a “thank you” to the Clarion Fire and Hose Company for taking the time to visit and educate their students.


